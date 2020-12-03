Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.94

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 5494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock worth $1,360,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

