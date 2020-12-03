MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.26 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. MediShares has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $249,501.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

