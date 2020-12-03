Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $129.50 on Friday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $13,394,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

