Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $599.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.81. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.