Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of MRSN opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,861,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,464 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $19,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

