Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.75.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB stock opened at $271.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $292.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.24.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total transaction of $344,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,275.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,574. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.