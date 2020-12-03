Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

