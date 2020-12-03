Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTD. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,139.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,228.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,097.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $940.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

