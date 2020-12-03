Michael Joseph Morris Sells 9,098 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FWRD opened at $72.85 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Forward Air by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

