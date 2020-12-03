Michael L. Hance Sells 7,846 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after buying an additional 72,299 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,067,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

