Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.21

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $137.21 and last traded at $135.67, with a volume of 3662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

