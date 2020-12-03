Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.39.

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.11 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after buying an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after buying an additional 654,292 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after buying an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

