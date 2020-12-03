Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MPB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,635 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $110,719 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

