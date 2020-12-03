Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.65

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.65 and last traded at $241.94, with a volume of 2660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.85.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.