Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Up to $38.10

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $39.65. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 403,963 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In related news, insider Philippa Couttie bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,144.67 ($2,802.03).

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Company Profile (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

