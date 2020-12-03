MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,311 shares of company stock worth $87,989,951 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. ValuEngine cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $267.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $289.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

