MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.54.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $267.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.49. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,311 shares of company stock worth $87,989,951. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 78,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 29.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 37.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

