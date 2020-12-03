Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,682,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

