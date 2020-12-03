Morgan Stanley Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $120.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $106.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.