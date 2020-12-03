Morgan Stanley Boosts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:ADS opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 938.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

