Morgan Stanley Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $175.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.58.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $122.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.