Morgan Stanley Boosts trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $2.10

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.97.

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $788.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. Equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.