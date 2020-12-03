Morgan Stanley Cuts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $23.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 465.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,931.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $107,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 29,336 shares valued at $686,956. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.