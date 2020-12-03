Morgan Stanley Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $47.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

