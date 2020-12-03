Morgan Stanley Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPM opened at $122.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $372.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

