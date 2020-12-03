Morgan Stanley Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $273.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.14.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $237.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.