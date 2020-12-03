Morgan Stanley Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

