Morgan Stanley Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $79.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.70.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

