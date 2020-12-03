Morgan Stanley Raises Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $8.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DESP. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.66 on Monday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $812.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

