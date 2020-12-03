Morgan Stanley Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $33.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

RYTM opened at $32.00 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

