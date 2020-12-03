Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $27.50 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $11,614,000. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

