MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTS Systems Corporation is a leading global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. The Company’s testing hardware and software solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development, and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products, and structures. MTS’ high-performance position sensors provide controls for a variety of industrial and vehicular applications. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $705.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. MTS Systems has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter worth about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

