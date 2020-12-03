Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.96.

MTL stock opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.28 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.55. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

