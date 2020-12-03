My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “My Size, Inc. is involved in the development of applications for apparel businesses. It offers MySize ID, an application which enables consumers to create a secure, online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit. My Size, Inc. is based in Airport City, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on My Size in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

