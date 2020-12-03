Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MYE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $621.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

