MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $342,672.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $342,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $53.09 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after purchasing an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 43,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

