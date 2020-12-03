MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYRG opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,588 shares of company stock worth $2,415,750 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

