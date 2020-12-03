Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Natera stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $558,472.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,212 shares of company stock worth $55,327,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Natera by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

