National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$88.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$75.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$40.77 and a 1-year high of C$80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

