Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 330.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

