Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,706,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 804.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,007,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,538 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,905,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,236,000 after buying an additional 2,466,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $18,704,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

