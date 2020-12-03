Natixis Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Mosaic by 938.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 355,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 321,162 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1,475.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 404,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 379,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,463,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.