Natixis Buys Shares of 10,300 Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Natixis bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1,410.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

EV opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.