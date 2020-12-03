Natixis Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Natixis reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $13,335,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 94,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $116.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,588 shares of company stock valued at $14,573,959. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

