Natixis Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

NYSE:AMP opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $193.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.