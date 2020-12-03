Natixis Has $442,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331,683 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.87 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

