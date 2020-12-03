Natixis Invests $399,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $111.58 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

