Natixis Invests $427,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $153.35 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

