Natixis Invests $551,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Mosaic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

