Natixis Makes New $342,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 418.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $3,788,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,918,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,297 shares of company stock valued at $13,143,975 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.91. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

